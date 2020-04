Photographer Nurs Bazar (Moscow) presented Analog Kyrgyzstan project. The author himself informed 24.kg news agency.

Photos were taken in Ala-Archa National Park, Suusamyr valley, Issyk-Kul region, at Toktogul water reservoir and other beautiful places in Kyrgyzstan.

The peculiarity of the project is that all photographs were taken on film, developed in a laboratory and scanned by a special scanner.

All photos are presented here.

The photo project has been created for over two years. The photos have been taken by analog cameras: Soviet Zenit EM, Japanese Canon 1N.