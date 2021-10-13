Interactive map of social facilities in residential areas developed in Bishkek

Social facilities under construction in residential areas of Bishkek can be seen on an interactive map. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

The map was developed by the team of the Public—State Capital Construction Department together with Digital Technologies Center municipal enterprise.

«It reflects up-to-date information on the stages of construction and installation work at social facilities, which will be updated weekly,» the City Hall said.

The issue of entering information on the construction of engineering communications is being worked out.