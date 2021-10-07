14:38
Economy Ministry: Agreed with business version of Tax Code developed

«The Tax Code, taking into account its revision based on the results of public discussion, is practically an agreed version,» the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Bekbolot Aliyev said at a press conference today.

According to him, a lot of proposals and criticism were received on the draft of the new version of the fiscal document during the public discussion. During the month, representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the working group met with business representatives, discussed all controversial issues.

«I can say with confidence that we were able to remove a large layer of contradictions and fundamental issues. We hope that in case of support by the Parliament and adoption, the new version of the Tax Code will come into force next year. This will have a positive impact on the development of the economy and for our business entities,» the official said.
