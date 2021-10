An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Meerim Zhumanazarova reached the quarterfinals of the World Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Oslo.

She beat Minji Ha from Korea with a score 8-0.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became a two-time world champion, Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal and Ernazar Akmataliev won a silver medal at the World Championship.

Aiperi Medet kyzy will compete for a bronze medal today.