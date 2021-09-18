Channel supplying drugs from Issyk-Kul region to Osh city revealed

Police officers revealed a channel supplying drugs from Issyk-Kul region to Osh city and Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency on Drug Control reports.

Controlled operation on purchase of hashish weighing 42 grams from one of the local residents has been carried out. This detention made it possible to reach two natives of Issyk-Kul region, who were engaged in drug trafficking in Tyup and Issyk-Kul regions.

«A search was carried out in the house of the suspect in Tyup district on August 24. At least 865 grams of hashish were found in the kitchen. On the same day, dried hemp with a net weight of 420 grams was found in the shed of the second suspect in Issyk-Kul region,» the state agency said.

The investigation is ongoing. The investigators believe that the detainees are not the only participants of the drug supply channel.