10:51
USD 84.78
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.17
English

Channel supplying drugs from Issyk-Kul region to Osh city revealed

Police officers revealed a channel supplying drugs from Issyk-Kul region to Osh city and Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency on Drug Control reports.

Controlled operation on purchase of hashish weighing 42 grams from one of the local residents has been carried out. This detention made it possible to reach two natives of Issyk-Kul region, who were engaged in drug trafficking in Tyup and Issyk-Kul regions.

«A search was carried out in the house of the suspect in Tyup district on August 24. At least 865 grams of hashish were found in the kitchen. On the same day, dried hemp with a net weight of 420 grams was found in the shed of the second suspect in Issyk-Kul region,» the state agency said.

The investigation is ongoing. The investigators believe that the detainees are not the only participants of the drug supply channel.
link: https://24.kg/english/207554/
views: 122
Print
Related
Local council deputy organizes drug trafficking channel in Kadamdzhai
Kyrgyzstani detained with 40 kilograms of heroin in Kazakhstan
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing
Drug trafficker arrested in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center
Employee of Ninth Service of SCNS detained in Bishkek
Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
Bishkek resident organizes marijuana laboratory in basement
Member of drug dealing gang arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
Vladimir Putin not to come to Dushanbe Vladimir Putin not to come to Dushanbe
New tariffs: Manufactured goods from Kyrgyzstan to become unattractive New tariffs: Manufactured goods from Kyrgyzstan to become unattractive
Lecturer of Osh State University detained for bribetaking Lecturer of Osh State University detained for bribetaking
18 September, Saturday
10:42
President Japarov considers CSTO, SCO as instruments for strengthening security President Japarov considers CSTO, SCO as instruments fo...
10:30
Social town built in Gulcha village for 84 widows and large families
10:17
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
09:56
Channel supplying drugs from Issyk-Kul region to Osh city revealed
17 September, Friday
17:35
Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place in Bishkek
17:11
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones
17:04
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
16:38
New director of Unaa state institution appointed
16:15
Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office of Russia to visit KR