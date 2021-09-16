12:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

Dushanbe hosts CSTO and SCO summits

Summits of two international associations — the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — take place on Thursday in the capital of Tajikistan. Khovar Tajik news agency reports.

On September 16 −17, the capital of Tajikistan will host a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the 20th jubilee SCO summit, chaired by the President of the country Emomali Rahmon. Tajikistan is chairing both organizations this year.

The heads of most of the countries — members of the associations will arrive in the capital of Tajikistan and will speak at the events in person. This decision, in particular, was made by the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the heads of the SCO and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. Some heads of state will participate in the summits via video link. So, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was forced to self-isolate due to contacts with infected with coronavirus in his environment. He will remotely participate in events taking place in Dushanbe. The leaders of India, China, Mongolia and the UN Secretary General will also participate in the meetings via video link.

At the session of the Collective Security Council, the leaders of the CSTO countries are expected to discuss topical issues of international and regional security and the main results of the organization’s activities in the intersessional period. One of the most important issues will be the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the organization’s states.

The situation in Afghanistan will become one of the central topics of another event — the 20th SCO summit. It will also begin on Thursday, but the main events will take place on its second day, on Friday.

So, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held on September 17 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the organization’s creation. It is expected that the leaders will also consider the results of the association’s work and the prospects for further interaction. The agenda will also include issues related to the pandemic and overcoming its consequences.

The leaders of the CSTO and SCO countries, as the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan previously reported, will also hold their first general meeting in Dushanbe on September 17 under the chairmanship of the President of the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/207288/
views: 31
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin not to come to Dushanbe
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Dushanbe
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16
Kyrgyzstani detained by SCNS of Tajikistan placed under house arrest
Final stage of Rubezh-2021 exercises takes place at Edelweiss training ground
Four Kyrgyzstanis convicted of illegal border crossing in Dushanbe
Tajikistan not to participate in CSTO Rubezh-2021 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Servicemen getting ready for next Rubezh-2021 exercises
Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
12:46
Dushanbe hosts CSTO and SCO summits Dushanbe hosts CSTO and SCO summits
12:32
Seizure of power charge: Almaz Sarybaev detained
12:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 226.3 million people globally
12:16
Smuggled fuel and energy drinks seized in Batken region
11:56
WHO suspends process of approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine