Two children died in a fire in Sary-Bulun village, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about burning hay in a barn of one of the houses was received on September 14. A fire brigade arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control at 15.00, and it was completely extinguished at 17.45.

The fire killed two children — a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. At least 600 bales of hay burned down. The cause of the fire is being investigated.