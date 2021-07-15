18:42
COVID-19: Procedure for getting vaccination certificate eased in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed and launched new digital services on the official website vc.emed.gov.kg.

According to the ministry, citizens can remotely get a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination. To do this, service users just need to get into «Certificate» section and enter the required data:

  • For citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic: personal identification number (PIN), series and number of ID card;
  • For foreign citizens: passport number or surname and first name.

Certificates are displayed in PDF format with an assigned individual QR code.

A cloud-based electronic signature, an eID card (2017 passport), a passport reader and an access password were previously needed for obtaining a vaccination certificate.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected for 20,000 people.
