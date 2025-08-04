Cabinet introduces electronic certificates for construction specialists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is introducing electronic certificates for construction specialists. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed amendments to the regulations governing the issuance of state qualification certificates to construction professionals and licenses for specific types of activities.

Under the new rules, certificates will now be issued electronically through an online registry, eliminating the need for physical documents.

«The registry of issued certificates serves as the official source confirming their legal status,» the document states.

The procedure for document verification has also been revised. If an individual is temporarily unemployed and cannot have copies certified by an employer, they must submit original documents, such as their employment record and diploma, to the authorized body before the testing date.

The process of application of disciplinary measures against certified specialists has been updated as well. Depending on the severity of the violation, the measures may include a warning, suspension of the certificate for up to 90 days, or full revocation.

Applicants will bear full responsibility for providing false information.