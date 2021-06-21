Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev held a number of meetings with the Foreign and European Affairs Minister of Croatia Gordan Radman, Foreign Ministers of Montenegro Đorđe Radulović and Romania Bogdan Aurescu within the framework of Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Press service of the ministry reported.

During the meetings, the parties discussed issues of strengthening bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In order to develop a roadmap and for further interaction with the European states in these areas in the near, medium and long term, agreements were reached with each of the parties to hold inter-ministerial consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Ruslan Kazakbaev invited his European counterparts to take part in the First EU — Central Asia Economic Forum in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be held in November.

In addition, the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries discussed issues of expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation. As a result of the meetings, draft intergovernmental agreements in the field of agriculture, culture, sports and youth policy, as well as in the field of education and science were handed over.

It is noted that the European partners have confirmed their political support for the newly elected government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the ongoing political reforms in the country.

The Croatian side expressed its readiness to provide vaccines against coronavirus infection.

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Croatia and Romania agreed on mutual support of the parties’ candidates for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as for the UN Human Rights Council and other elected UN bodies.

An agreement was reached with the Romanian side to hold a number of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.