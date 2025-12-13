18:14
Kyrgyz-Croatian cooperation: Kyrgyzstan's Consular Office opened in Rijeka

The ceremonial opening of the office of the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Rijeka, Croatia, took place on December 12. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the office, located at Vukovarska 10a, will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and providing consular and legal support to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was attended by Talantbek Kushchubekov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Hungary; Bojan Šikanić, Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Rijeka; representatives of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia; the Rijeka City Hall; the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County Administration; and invited guests.

During the ceremony, distinguished guests delivered speeches, emphasizing the importance of opening a consular office for the further expansion of Kyrgyzstan-Croatia cooperation, enhancing interregional contacts, and interaction between the relevant government and business entities.

Following the official ceremony, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Hungary showed a presentation about the country, highlighting its natural, tourism, cultural, and economic potential. The presentation was accompanied by videos showcasing Kyrgyzstan’s natural diversity, elements of national culture, and promising areas of cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
link: https://24.kg/english/354506/
views: 178
