Kyrgyzstanis won five medals at Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Istanbul (Turkey), held on June 18-20. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal.

Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kalidin Asykeev, Akzhol Makhmudov, Atabek Azisbekov won bronze medals.