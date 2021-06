A 29-year-old man drowned in a lake in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man drowned in Tuyuk-Kol lake in Kyzyl-Tuu rural area on June 12.

Rescuers, police officers, local residents and employees of Sary-Chelek nature reserve were involved in the search for the body.

The man’s body was found and handed over to police officers.