Rally in support of Palestine held in Bishkek

A rally in support of Palestine was held in Gorky park in Bishkek.

According to the rally participant Ruslan Beknazarov, the protesters came to support Palestine. They call Israel an occupier.

«We, the Muslims, should not be divided into states and peoples,» Ruslan Beknazarov said.

Ruslan Beknazarov is the son of Azimbek Beknazarov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia.

According to TASS, tensions in East Jerusalem began to increase in mid-April, and on May 7, clashes between Israeli border police and Palestinians began in two places at once — at the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah area, where, in accordance with the decision of the Israeli court, the security forces carry out eviction of several Arab families, accompanied by local protests and violent clashes that have not subsided since late April.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the main skirmishes took place near Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday night and Saturday night. Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets at parishioners, and used stun grenades and tear gas, then over 200 police officers stormed the courtyards of the mosque and covered prayer halls, forcing the believers to leave Al-Aqsa.

To date, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has escalated. It led to mutual missile attacks. Several hundred people were injured, dozens were killed as a result of protests and clashes.