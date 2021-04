According to preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, 78.2 percent of citizens participated in the referendum voted for the new Constitution in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 13.4 percent voted against.

Some 81 amendments were made to the current version of the Basic Law.

The referendum is considered valid if the turnout reaches 30 percent. As of 18.00 it was 29.44 percent. There are no data at the time of closure of the polling stations yet.