Deputies pass draft law on crime prevention in third reading

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed draft law on crime prevention in the third reading. The majority of the deputies voted for the document.

The initiative is aimed at prevention of violations. Local authorities are entrusted with responsibility, together with the police, to carry out explanatory work among the population. The bill also proposes to organize work with victims of crime and conducting an information policy against crimes. The role of the government is also spelled out. The Prime Minister is responsible for crime prevention in the country.

The amendments on crime prevention measures have been developed for a six-year period. The authors believe that it will be possible to reduce the number of offenses in the republic during this time.