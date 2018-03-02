12:42
Prevention of crimes, not their detection should be a priority

In ensuring security, parity cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and society is necessary. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov said this at a national conference «Security and Crime Prevention Policy.»

According to him, large-scale transformations of the authorities, including law enforcement agencies, are being carried out within the framework of Taza Koom program.

«It is impossible to solve all security issues by the law enforcement agencies alone. It is necessary to focus not only on the detection of crimes. Much attention should be paid to prevention of crimes. And we must do this together,» said Sapar Isakov.
