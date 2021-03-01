Ban on veterinary and phytosanitary control imposed at EAEU border

Ban on veterinary and phytosanitary control has been imposed at the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Within the framework of the approved plan of priority measures to create conditions for the accelerated, predictable and unimpeded movement of goods across the customs border of the EAEU, a ban has been imposed on duplicating functions of veterinary and phytosanitary control.

«It is worth noting that earlier the list of required shipping documents included presence of a certificate of passing veterinary and phytosanitary control. The control had to be passed also when crossing the customs border, which caused certain inconveniences for entrepreneurs. Considering that the passage of this control was of a duplicate nature, taking into account the fact that it took a lot of time, a decision was made to cancel it,» the statement says.

The cancellation will allow to optimize the procedures carried out by state regulatory authorities at automobile checkpoints when exporting goods and animals allowed for the customs procedure for export of goods from the Kyrgyz Republic based on «one stop» principle.

The ban does not apply to radiation, border, transport (automobile) and customs control at the customs border.

The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. The decision comes into force 10 days after the date of its official publication.