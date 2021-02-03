10:46
English

Survey: Kyrgyzstanis - happiest people in the world

Kyrgyzstanis are the happiest people in the world. Result of a survey on optimism and happiness topic say.

The data was collected as part of a well-known international survey Voice of the People that is carried out annually by all members of the Gallup International Association. M-Vector company represents Kyrgyzstan in this Association.

The survey is conducted by the members of the Association at their own expense, and its results are distributed free of charge and are available to everyone.

Kyrgyzstan takes the first place in Happiness Index, Azerbaijan — the second, and Colombia — the third. The top 5 also includes Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan is also included in top 5 countries — optimists (the 4th place). The United Kingdom takes the 1st place among pessimistic countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/182094/
