At least 2.8% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 10:00

As of 10:00, voter turnout in the early presidential elections reached 2.8 percent. The information system of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

It is noted that 99,772 citizens have already voted. At the same time, the highest turnout was registered in Osh. At least 5.76 percent of voters have already voted there. The lowest voter turnout is in Chui region — 2.16 percent.

Early presidential elections are taking place in Kyrgyzstan today. Voters will have to choose from 17 candidates.