Talant Mamytov promises fulfillment of obligations to disabled people

«The state as a whole should form and develop an understanding of transition from passive policy measures of support of persons with disabilities in the form of various social benefits to more active measures,» the acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov said in his address on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The text was sent out by the press service of the head of state.

According to him, every year the state on this day holds events that demonstrate respect for persons with disabilities and public attention to their urgent needs and problems. Measures for social protection and promotion of integration of persons with disabilities into society are being implemented.

«We are facing new goals, tasks and priorities to ensure maximum conditions for improving the social life of persons with disabilities,» Talant Mamytov said.

As of today, there are 193,700 people with disabilities in the republic, 32,000 of them are children. «Despite the limitations, these are talented, courageous people with extraordinary willpower,» he said.

Talant Mamytov added that meeting the needs of people with disabilities has been one of the main tasks of the state.

«Kyrgyzstan has undertaken to create conditions for ensuring participation of all people in the social, economic and political life of the country, taking into account the special needs of persons with disabilities. We will fulfill these obligations,» he added.