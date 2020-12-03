15:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.12
English

Talant Mamytov promises fulfillment of obligations to disabled people

«The state as a whole should form and develop an understanding of transition from passive policy measures of support of persons with disabilities in the form of various social benefits to more active measures,» the acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov said in his address on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The text was sent out by the press service of the head of state.

According to him, every year the state on this day holds events that demonstrate respect for persons with disabilities and public attention to their urgent needs and problems. Measures for social protection and promotion of integration of persons with disabilities into society are being implemented.

«We are facing new goals, tasks and priorities to ensure maximum conditions for improving the social life of persons with disabilities,» Talant Mamytov said.

As of today, there are 193,700 people with disabilities in the republic, 32,000 of them are children. «Despite the limitations, these are talented, courageous people with extraordinary willpower,» he said.

Talant Mamytov added that meeting the needs of people with disabilities has been one of the main tasks of the state.

«Kyrgyzstan has undertaken to create conditions for ensuring participation of all people in the social, economic and political life of the country, taking into account the special needs of persons with disabilities. We will fulfill these obligations,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/175385/
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to develop Accessible Country program
Kyrgyzstan develops procedure for sign language interpretation services
Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs
People with disabilities to be able to get state and municipal services jobs
Data Digitization Center of SRS to employ people with disabilities
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan offers to create Council for Disabled People
President Jeenbekov calls care, assistance to people with disabilities priority
Most buildings in Kyrgyzstan not accessible to people with disabilities
President of Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with civic activists
NGOs for protection of disabled persons addresses president Jeenbekov
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
3 December, Thursday
14:34
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature...
14:20
Swindler promising employment at Chinese company arrested in Bishkek
14:08
Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained
13:53
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours