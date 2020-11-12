09:46
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to electoral legislation

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the constitutional law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament. The Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office reports.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on October 22.

The amendments have been developed to create legal conditions for expanding representation in Parliament of political forces representing the interests of citizens by lowering the electoral threshold and electoral deposit for political parties.

The adopted law:

  • Eliminates filing of an application by citizens (Form # 2) for changing the electoral address on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic; this opportunity can only be used by voters living and staying outside of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Returns electoral deposit to presidential candidates, political parties that have nominated lists of candidates for deputies of the Parliament, who won at least 1 percent of the votes of voters, who took part in the voting (previously it was at least 5 percent);
  • Reduces the size of the electoral deposit for political parties that have nominated lists of candidates from 5 million to 1 million soms;
  • Lowers electoral threshold from 7 to 3 percent.

The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.
