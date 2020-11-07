17:27
Kyrgyz wrestler defends title of One FC champion

Mixed martial arts wrestler Kiamrian Abbasov defeated US representative James Nakashima and defended his One FC Welterweight Champion title. RT.com reports.

He knocked out his opponent in the fourth round in the main event of One Matrix II tournament in Singapore.

Kiamrian Abbasov came to the duel wearing outfit with the symbols of three countries: Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Russia.

The athlete has been living in Novorossiysk for the last six years and is going to obtain Russian citizenship in the near future.

He has 17 wins and four losses in MMA.
