Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally

«We should not impede the activities of companies that operate legally and bring income to the state,» the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with residents of Ala-Buka district.

Answering questions in the field of subsoil use, Sadyr Japarov noted its particular importance for the country’s economy.

«According to the estimates of Eti Bakir Tereksai, when it reaches full capacity, the budget will receive $ 63 million. This is a very large amount. They pledged to allocate $ 3,570 million to Chatkal district. In addition, Kyrgyzaltyn will receive $ 20 million in form of dividends. This is a state-owned enterprise,» he noted.

Sadyr Japarov also got acquainted with the activities of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak LLC in Ala-Buka district during his visit to Jalal-Abad region.

In addition, at a meeting with local residents, the acting President answered questions about border areas, fight against corruption and further development of the country.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistan is interested in a peaceful resolution of the border issue. He added that a project has been developed, according to which the State Border Service would become part of the State Committee for National Security.

«Participants of the meeting also raised the issue of local and national roads. Sadyr Japarov instructed the relevant state bodies and local self-government bodies to make specific proposals for their solution,» the statement says.