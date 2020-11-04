20:02
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Terek-Sai field

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, within the framework of his working visit to Jalal-Abad region, got acquainted with construction of a gold recovery plant at Terek-Sai field. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Eti Bakir Tereksai Company said that the construction of the gold recovery plant was suspended due to the delay in delivery of equipment from abroad. Sadyr Japarov noted the need to resume the work of the field and gave a number of relevant instructions to the state bodies. He also voiced the need for an open dialogue between the enterprise and the local population.

«Preparatory work for the construction of a tailing dump is underway. As part of environmental safety during the construction of this facility, all requirements must be met. Work in this direction should be carried out in close cooperation with the local population, an open dialogue is needed,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He hopes that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Eti Bakir Tereksai enterprise will meet all environmental and social requirements.

«The issue of fulfilling social obligations and environmental requirements is under the control not only of the relevant government agencies, but also of the local population,» Sadyr Japarov added.
