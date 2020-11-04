Political scientist Bakyt Baketaev intends to run for president. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he has a program — simple and understandable and a vision of how the state should develop. «Today I will submit a notification to the CEC about my intention to run and will also go to pass the state language test. I’m a self-nominated candidate,» Bakyt Baketaev said.

Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev has also announced his intention to run for the main state post in the country.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov and the former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov filed their documents with the Central Election Commission. They are all self-nominated candidates.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.