16:59
USD 83.70
EUR 97.80
RUB 1.05
English

Political scientist Bakyt Baketaev intends to run for president

Political scientist Bakyt Baketaev intends to run for president. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he has a program — simple and understandable and a vision of how the state should develop. «Today I will submit a notification to the CEC about my intention to run and will also go to pass the state language test. I’m a self-nominated candidate,» Bakyt Baketaev said.

Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev has also announced his intention to run for the main state post in the country.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov and the former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov filed their documents with the Central Election Commission. They are all self-nominated candidates.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/171942/
views: 122
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstan party nominates Kanat Isaev
Presidential elections: New requirements for TV and radio channels voiced
Presidential elections: Voters’ lists to be published by November 10
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: CEC clarifies media accreditation rules
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov to run for office
Presidential elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves cost estimate
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
CEC has to register presidential candidates 26 days before elections
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
4 November, Wednesday
16:15
USA to consider lifting of visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis after elections USA to consider lifting of visa ban for Kyrgyzstanis af...
16:05
New speaker proposes to demolish fence around White House in Bishkek
15:59
Akylbek Sariev becomes member of Central Election Commission
15:54
Talant Mamytov elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Triplet boys Sadyr, Japar, Nurgozho were born in Bishkek