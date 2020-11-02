Presidential elections: Voters’ lists to be published by November 10

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved a calendar plan for holding early presidential elections.

Preliminary voters’ lists will be posted on the state portal www.tizme.gov.kg until November 10, where citizens will be able to clarify information about themselves. The lists will appear at the polling stations until November 18 inclusive.

According to the CEC, in case of any error or inaccuracy, as well as in the absence in the voters’ list, citizens have the right to apply until December 29 inclusive to the relevant commission with an application (Form No. 1) and a copy of the passport. In addition, a citizen from November 19 to December 29 can submit an application electronically through the Voter’s Cabinet service on the aforementioned portal.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev explained to 24.kg news agency that in connection with the amendments to the electoral legislation, Form No. 2 will not be used.

The term of nomination of candidates expires on November 14. So far, four applicants have submitted their applications — the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous saying «winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev and a civil activist Nazarbek Nyshanov.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.