10:25
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

Free legal services become available to Russian citizens in Issyk-Kul region

The Legal Clinic at the Issyk-Kul Law Institute will begin to provide free services to Russian citizens. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek reported.

The project is being implemented with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Fund for Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, and the Association of Legal Clinics of Kyrgyzstan.

«Specialists of the Legal Clinic will advise on the civil, administrative and criminal law of Kyrgyzstan, help with drawing up legal documents, inquiries, statements of claim,» the center informed.

The address of the Legal Clinic: Karakol city, Tynystanov Street, 46 (building of the Issyk-Kul Law Institute). Telephone: 0708888405.
link: https://24.kg/english/170606/
views: 91
Print
Related
66,100 people apply for free legal assistance
Free legal aid centers opened in district administrations of Bishkek
Free legal assistance provided to citizens in Kerben and Karakul
At least 6,754 Kyrgyzstanis receive guaranteed state legal assistance in 2016
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
24 October, Saturday
10:23
Bishkek hosts Children's Music Festival Bishkek hosts Children's Music Festival
09:55
About 109,000 tourists from Kyrgyzstan’s regions visit Issyk-Kul in summer
09:47
Elections 2020: At least 25 political parties to participate in election race
09:38
Free legal services become available to Russian citizens in Issyk-Kul region
09:32
Humanitarian aid from China to Kyrgyzstan reaches $6.7 million
23 October, Friday
18:34
Two trucks collide on Osh - Aravan highway
18:29
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking
18:25
Neil McKain: Image is formed over years and it is easy to destroy
18:13
Artem Novikov: Tax bodies should be engaged in servicing entrepreneurs
18:07
Askar Sydykov: Business inspections intensify with each change of government