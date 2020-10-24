Free legal services become available to Russian citizens in Issyk-Kul region

The Legal Clinic at the Issyk-Kul Law Institute will begin to provide free services to Russian citizens. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek reported.

The project is being implemented with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Fund for Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, and the Association of Legal Clinics of Kyrgyzstan.

«Specialists of the Legal Clinic will advise on the civil, administrative and criminal law of Kyrgyzstan, help with drawing up legal documents, inquiries, statements of claim,» the center informed.

The address of the Legal Clinic: Karakol city, Tynystanov Street, 46 (building of the Issyk-Kul Law Institute). Telephone: 0708888405.