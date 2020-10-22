450 million soms needed to restore White House building in Bishkek

About 450 million soms are needed to restore the parliament building after the riots that took place on the night of October 5 in Bishkek. Deputy Akylbek Japarov announced at an extraordinary session of Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence.

He noted that he was an adviser to the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov on a voluntary basis. His colleagues congratulated him and reminded that he was an adviser to the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

«If Abylgaziev had listened to me, he would not have resigned and would not have led the president to resignation in three years,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Deputies considered a draft law on suspension of some norms of the constitutional Law on the Election of the President and Deputies of the Parliament. According to the bill, the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held after the constitutional reform. Parliament will work until June 2021.