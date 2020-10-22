12:35
Tengiz Bolturuk to become representative of Kyrgyzstan in Centerra Gold Inc.

Tengiz Bolturuk will be nominated as a representative of Kyrgyzstan on the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«An instruction has been given to renew the composition. In the near future he will be nominated in accordance with the established procedures,» the company commented.

In an interview with BBC, the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced that he had appointed Tengiz Bolturuk as a representative of Kyrgyzstan on the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.

«I put there a person who worked for international organizations at the world level. He knows this area cold. He also collects information there in order to provide it to me later,» Sadyr Japarov said.

As of today, representatives of Kyrgyzstan on the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. are Duishen Kasenov, Maksat Kobonbaev and Askar Oskombaev.

According to open sources, Tengiz Bolturuk is a licensed professional engineer of Canada (P.Eng.) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. He graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys in 1987 with a degree in beneficiation of non-ferrous metal ores, and also graduated from the Technical University of Clausthal in Germany. He has 28 years of work experience in the mining industry.

He worked as a Lead Project Manager at the engineering companies Aker Solutions (Canada), Tetra Tech (USA), as well as for the mining companies Barrick Gold, Celtic Resources, Cameco Gold, Cameco. He led a group of mining consultants at the International Consulting Company Partners in Performance. He has practical experience as a head of concentrating plants and a director of a mine at various mining and processing enterprises in the CIS.
