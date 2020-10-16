13:11
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks the people for forgiveness

An extraordinary session of the Parliament is held at Ala-Archa state residence in Kyrgyzstan. Resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is on the agenda.

The head of state is present at the session. In his speech, Sooronbai Jeenbekov asked the people for forgiveness and thanked everyone who worked with him.

«In a difficult time for the country, I tried to do everything to restore the situation. The life and health of every compatriot is dear for me. I made the decision to leave. The public differently took this decision, time and history will show whether it is correct or not. My conscience is clear before the God and the people,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He stated that he intended to use all the accumulated experience to serve the people.

«There were many tasks before me, in particular, the construction of Kyrgyzstan-China railway. We worked in this direction, implementation of the project began. We need this road like air, and I want the project to be fully implemented. I ask the people for forgiveness,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.
