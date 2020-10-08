Business ready to mediate for stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan

Meeting of the heads of the leading business associations of Kyrgyzstan took place today. Their representatives reported.

As noted, it was decided to create a negotiating group to resolve problems and ensure security of business and entrepreneurship, to establish a dialogue with all government structures.

The negotiating group intends to initiate a dialogue between political parties, the president and other interested parties and assist in reaching a compromise solution to return the country to the legal framework, reduce social tension and ensure the vital activity of the economy and all spheres.

«We believe that inclusion of independent representatives of the business community in the negotiation process will contribute to the early stabilization of the socio-political situation in the country. We are confident that the negotiation process will not be committed to outside influence,» the entrepreneurs stressed.