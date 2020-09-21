15:33
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

President signs decrees on gaining, renunciation of Kyrgyz citizenship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed four decrees on gaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan and on the withdrawal from it.

Three of them concern obtaining of citizenship by 973 people (771 — adults and 202 — children), most of whom are the ethnic Kyrgyz who returned to their historical homeland, and one — on withdrawal from citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic for 238 people (186 — adults and 52 — children).

Earlier it was reported that ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/165840/
views: 108
Print
Related
Russia to ease obtaining of citizenship by foreigners
Over 22,000 Kyrgyzstanis become citizens of Russia over past 2 years
Russia simplifies obtaining citizenship procedure for Kyrgyzstanis
Deputy Tazabek Ikramov demands to check citizenship of all media founders
CEC checks Bakhadyr Suleymanov's citizenship
Obtaining of Russian citizenship to be facilitated
Kyrgyz deputies with other citizenship to be charged with criminal offence
At least 570,000 Kyrgyzstanis get Russian citizenship over years of independence
Only 214 PRC citizens obtained Kyrgyz passports for 8 years
Kyrgyz migrants take oath when obtaining Russian citizenship
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
21 September, Monday
14:19
Temporary hospitals to be deployed within a day in Bishkek, if necessary Temporary hospitals to be deployed within a day in Bish...
14:11
President signs decrees on gaining, renunciation of Kyrgyz citizenship
14:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.9 million people globally
12:08
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
New road after landslide in Kara-Keche almost completed