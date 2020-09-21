President signs decrees on gaining, renunciation of Kyrgyz citizenship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed four decrees on gaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan and on the withdrawal from it.

Three of them concern obtaining of citizenship by 973 people (771 — adults and 202 — children), most of whom are the ethnic Kyrgyz who returned to their historical homeland, and one — on withdrawal from citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic for 238 people (186 — adults and 52 — children).

Earlier it was reported that ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of the Kyrgyz Republic.