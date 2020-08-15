Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has donated a thousand packages of clexane medicine for 3,550 million soms to the State Penitentiary Service for treatment of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in closed institutions of the country. The press service of the foundation reports.
«Within the framework of the same project, in order to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus infection in the autumn, after an analysis of the needs of the State Penitentiary Service medical service, it is planned to purchase a number of other medicines, as well as medical equipment and medical products to prepare medical service of the State Penitentiary Service for the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with COVID-19 among prisoners and the service employees, the total number of whom reaches 10,000 people,» the organization noted.
Earlier, the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has provided assistance in training employees of the State Penitentiary Service in methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons, and also donated personal protective equipment to service institutions for more than half a million soms.