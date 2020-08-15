10:45
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has donated a thousand packages of clexane medicine for 3,550 million soms to the State Penitentiary Service for treatment of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in closed institutions of the country. The press service of the foundation reports.

The assistance is provided within the framework of a joint project between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Penitentiary Service, the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan and the organization Lawyers for Human Rights.

«Within the framework of the same project, in order to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus infection in the autumn, after an analysis of the needs of the State Penitentiary Service medical service, it is planned to purchase a number of other medicines, as well as medical equipment and medical products to prepare medical service of the State Penitentiary Service for the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with COVID-19 among prisoners and the service employees, the total number of whom reaches 10,000 people,» the organization noted.

By the end of the year, it is planned to provide assistance to the medical service of the State Penitentiary Service — to step up the infection control system in closed institutions with the help of specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has provided assistance in training employees of the State Penitentiary Service in methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons, and also donated personal protective equipment to service institutions for more than half a million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/162601/
views: 40
Print
Related
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates medicines to hospitals, Penitentiary Service
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan donates protective equipment to hospitals
Soros - Kyrgyzstan donates 261 sets of PPE to medical workers
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan hands over 1,000 protective suits to Bishkek doctors
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions
Soros Foundation hands over ventilator to Infectious Diseases Hospital
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
About 90,000 Kyrgyzstanis suffer from mental illnesses
Bishkek repeatedly hosts Street Theatre Festival
Kyrgyzstan to host 1st forum of cities
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
10:34
Foreigner makes electric komuz and plays Kyrgyz melody Foreigner makes electric komuz and plays Kyrgyz melody...
10:24
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners
10:01
Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
09:54
About 156,430 children to go to school for the first time in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan allocates over 6 billion soms to support economy
14 August, Friday
18:20
Russia suppresses channel for transfer of large sums of money to Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged
16:42
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about measures to save economy
16:28
First graders to learn in traditional mode in Kyryzstan, the rest – online
16:20
7.4 mln soms allocated for purchase of PPE for Infectious Diseases Hospital