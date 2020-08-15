Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has donated a thousand packages of clexane medicine for 3,550 million soms to the State Penitentiary Service for treatment of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in closed institutions of the country. The press service of the foundation reports.

The assistance is provided within the framework of a joint project between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Penitentiary Service, the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan and the organization Lawyers for Human Rights.

«Within the framework of the same project, in order to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus infection in the autumn, after an analysis of the needs of the State Penitentiary Service medical service, it is planned to purchase a number of other medicines, as well as medical equipment and medical products to prepare medical service of the State Penitentiary Service for the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with COVID-19 among prisoners and the service employees, the total number of whom reaches 10,000 people,» the organization noted.

By the end of the year, it is planned to provide assistance to the medical service of the State Penitentiary Service — to step up the infection control system in closed institutions with the help of specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has provided assistance in training employees of the State Penitentiary Service in methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons, and also donated personal protective equipment to service institutions for more than half a million soms.