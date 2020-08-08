11:04
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates medicines to hospitals, Penitentiary Service

The Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has donated medicines for 16,453,500 soms to seven regional hospitals and the State Penitentiary Service. The organization reported.

The list of medicines includes anticoagulants and antibiotics clexane, enoxaparin, heparin and cefepime. They have been donated for free use by patients.

Earlier, as part of countering COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan and supporting the government in the fight against coronavirus infection, Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan created an emergency fund. More than $ 600,000 have already been allocated from its resources to help the country.

In particular, mechanical ventilators and personal protective equipment have been donated to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, mobile teams of doctors in Bishkek, social inpatient institutions of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the State Penitentiary Service, the Ombudsman Institute, the National Center for Prevention of Torture, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the Bishkek Patrol Police Service, the National Center of Oncology and Hematology, journalists in the regions and others.

The Foundation supported the creation and launch of a hotline of the Ministry of Health for self-diagnosis of coronavirus 118 and two call centers in Bishkek and Osh to provide psychological support to citizens.

In order to inform the public about COVID-19 and discuss the problems of post-quarantine measures, the Russian-language and Kyrgyz-language media have been financially supported within the framework of the COVID-19 Media Kol Kabysh project.
