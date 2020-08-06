13:21
USD 76.90
EUR 91.06
RUB 1.05
English

Court recovers 10,000 soms from former prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek partially granted the claim of a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Zhumaliev against a representative of Chon Kazat movement Syimyk Zhapykeev. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the judge made a decision to recover 10,000 soms from the activist.

Earlier, a former employee of the prosecutor’s office Syimyk Zhapykeev posted a video message on social media, in which he said that the wealth of the deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was estimated at $ 2.5 billion and he earned it in a dubious way. He also recorded video messages about other politicians urging to check legality of acquisition of their property.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev denied the accusations and swore on the Koran that he was not involved in illegal activity. He filed a lawsuit against the ex-prosecutor — the amount of the claim was 10 million soms.

The court also obliged Syimyk Zhapykeev to publish a refutation on his Facebook page.
link: https://24.kg/english/161764/
views: 72
Print
Related
Kumtor receives claims for $ 465 million for 6 years
OSCE media representative welcomes dropping of claims against Zanoza.kg
Total sum of claims to media in 2017 amounts to 50 million soms
Journalists' Union calls on authorities to withdraw all claims to media
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
6 August, Thursday
13:04
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident
12:55
Court recovers 10,000 soms from former prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
12:40
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Breastfeeding Week
12:26
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020