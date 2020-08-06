Court recovers 10,000 soms from former prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek partially granted the claim of a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Zhumaliev against a representative of Chon Kazat movement Syimyk Zhapykeev. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the judge made a decision to recover 10,000 soms from the activist.

Earlier, a former employee of the prosecutor’s office Syimyk Zhapykeev posted a video message on social media, in which he said that the wealth of the deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev was estimated at $ 2.5 billion and he earned it in a dubious way. He also recorded video messages about other politicians urging to check legality of acquisition of their property.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev denied the accusations and swore on the Koran that he was not involved in illegal activity. He filed a lawsuit against the ex-prosecutor — the amount of the claim was 10 million soms.

The court also obliged Syimyk Zhapykeev to publish a refutation on his Facebook page.