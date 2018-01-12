18:02
0
USD 69.23
EUR 82.66
RUB 1.21
English

Total sum of claims to media in 2017 amounts to 50 million soms

Professor Zainidin Kurmanov believes that not only journalists but also in general the society and the people need freedom of speech. He stated this today at a roundtable discussion.

According to him, lawsuits against the media and journalists, initiatives of some parliament deputies throw the country back.

The lawyer of Adilet Legal Clinic Timur Sultanov added that the trials on suits against the media, journalists and human rights activists passed with gross violations of the norms, starting from the moment when the Prosecutor General’s Office represented the interests of the plaintiff, and not an authorized attorney.

The participants of the discussion reminded that the total amount of claims in 2017 to the mass media amounted to 50 million soms. Whereas in murder cases, courts charges not more than 2 million from an accused.

It turns out that the honor and dignity of a person is more expensive than life in our country.

Timur Sultanov

link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Authorities and media. Fight or cooperation?
Plenipotentiary representative in Jalal-Abad prepares lawsuit against media
Regional state media in Kyrgyzstan to be reformed
Temir Sariev’s statement in connection with closure of TV channel "September"
Temir Sariev speaks for journalists, freedom of press
CEC deprives Chagylgan media outlet of accreditation
CEC accredits 137 media and online outlets for presidential elections
CEC accredits 34 more media for participation in election campaign
CEC accredits 41 media for pre-election campaigning
MFA decides not to invite human rights defenders to meeting with UN S-G
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market