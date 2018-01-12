Total sum of claims to media in 2017 amounts to 50 million soms

Professor Zainidin Kurmanov believes that not only journalists but also in general the society and the people need freedom of speech. He stated this today at a roundtable discussion.

According to him, lawsuits against the media and journalists, initiatives of some parliament deputies throw the country back.

The lawyer of Adilet Legal Clinic Timur Sultanov added that the trials on suits against the media, journalists and human rights activists passed with gross violations of the norms, starting from the moment when the Prosecutor General’s Office represented the interests of the plaintiff, and not an authorized attorney.

The participants of the discussion reminded that the total amount of claims in 2017 to the mass media amounted to 50 million soms. Whereas in murder cases, courts charges not more than 2 million from an accused.