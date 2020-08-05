12:59
Former MP asks President to take action against Raiymbek Matraimov

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Bektur Asanov published a video message. He appeals to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and calls for action against former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov.

According to Bektur Asanov, corruption that began in the first years of Kyrgyzstan’s independence continues nowadays.

«Unfortunately, the clan corruption formed under Askar Akayev continues under Sooronbai Jeenbekov. We call on the president to urgently take legal action against Raiym-millionaire. We demand from the president to announce before the parliamentary elections whom he supports — the people of Kyrgyzstan or the oligarchs,» Bektur Asanov said.

It is still unknown what the head of state will answer to the former deputy. Experts agree that there will be many such statements, since the election race has started. Competition forces politicians to publicly voice topics that are popular among the electorate.

Bektur Asanov along with other politicians during the rule of Almazbek Atambayev have been convicted of an attempt to forcibly seize power. Earlier, the former deputy said after release that he would support the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
