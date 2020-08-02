Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan

Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan has been living in Bishkek for four years. He is a fifth year student at the International School of Medicine.

The young man wanted to help Kyrgyz doctors in the fight against coronavirus and became a volunteer in one of the day patient hospitals. But he did not work there for a long time. It became known on July 20 that Abbas was severely beaten: several Kyrgyzstanis attacked him in Koi-Tash village. He has to be operated on.

He told 24.kg news agency why he chose Kyrgyzstan for study and how his opinion about the country changed after the attack.

«I have always dreamed of getting an education abroad. I have a friend who was already studying in Kyrgyzstan, so I also decided to come to Bishkek,» Abbas Ali Shah told.

— What do you like the most about Kyrgyzstan? Do you ever feel homesick?

-I was impressed by the natural beauty of Kyrgyzstan.

I do not feel homesick, because Kyrgyzstan is my second homeland. Abbas Ali Shah

— How are you dealing with these crazy times? What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic?

-It is very difficult time for the whole world because of COVID-19. It is better to follow the smart lockdown. So we will get rid of this virus.

Looking at the situation with the shortage of doctors in Bishkek, I became sad. I decided to work in a hospital for free and help medical workers in this difficult struggle for human lives.

— How do you spend your free time? What is your favorite food in Kyrgyzstan?

— Sometimes I go for a walk with friends. But mostly I stay at home and study. My favorite place is Jannat Resort.

I really like lagman. Wherever I am, I always eat this dish.

— Oddly enough, the most surprising thing is the incident that happened to us in the mountains, when unknown people attacked me and my friends. I have never thought that this could happen. My family and friends do not know about this. They think the Kyrgyz Republic is a safe and beautiful country.

I planned to stay in Kyrgyzstan, but after the attack I am scared. Abbas Ali Shah

— Do you plan to stay in Kyrgyzstan for much longer? What are your plans for the future?

— I’ll go back to Pakistan. Before this incident, I could not have thought that someone could come up and start beating you without a reason. I began to feel fear.

Not only me, but also my friends, who, like me, came here to study also feel unsafe. Abbas Ali Shah

— How are you?

— I feel good now. But I still have to go to a doctor for consultations. I myself study to be a cardiologist, and, if it’s God’s will, I will work in a hospital and treat people.

Three men have been arrested on the fact of the attack on Abbas Ali Shah. Pre-trial proceedings are underway on hooliganism charges. Senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took investigation of this fact under personal control.