Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan

Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan has been living in Bishkek for four years. He is a fifth year student at the International School of Medicine.
The young man wanted to help Kyrgyz doctors in the fight against coronavirus and became a volunteer in one of the day patient hospitals. But he did not work there for a long time. It became known on July 20 that Abbas was severely beaten: several Kyrgyzstanis attacked him in Koi-Tash village. He has to be operated on.
He told 24.kg news agency why he chose Kyrgyzstan for study and how his opinion about the country changed after the attack.
— What do you like the most about Kyrgyzstan? Do you ever feel homesick?
-I was impressed by the natural beauty of Kyrgyzstan.
I do not feel homesick, because Kyrgyzstan is my second homeland.Abbas Ali Shah
— How are you dealing with these crazy times? What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic?
-It is very difficult time for the whole world because of COVID-19. It is better to follow the smart lockdown. So we will get rid of this virus.
Looking at the situation with the shortage of doctors in Bishkek, I became sad. I decided to work in a hospital for free and help medical workers in this difficult struggle for human lives.
— How do you spend your free time? What is your favorite food in Kyrgyzstan?
— Sometimes I go for a walk with friends. But mostly I stay at home and study. My favorite place is Jannat Resort.
I really like lagman. Wherever I am, I always eat this dish.
— Oddly enough, the most surprising thing is the incident that happened to us in the mountains, when unknown people attacked me and my friends. I have never thought that this could happen. My family and friends do not know about this. They think the Kyrgyz Republic is a safe and beautiful country.
I planned to stay in Kyrgyzstan, but after the attack I am scared.Abbas Ali Shah
— Do you plan to stay in Kyrgyzstan for much longer? What are your plans for the future?
— I’ll go back to Pakistan. Before this incident, I could not have thought that someone could come up and start beating you without a reason. I began to feel fear.
Not only me, but also my friends, who, like me, came here to study also feel unsafe.Abbas Ali Shah
— How are you?
— I feel good now. But I still have to go to a doctor for consultations. I myself study to be a cardiologist, and, if it’s God’s will, I will work in a hospital and treat people.
Three men have been arrested on the fact of the attack on Abbas Ali Shah. Pre-trial proceedings are underway on hooliganism charges. Senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took investigation of this fact under personal control.