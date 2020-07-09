Four people die from COVID-19, 42 - from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Four people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, one person died from COVID-19 in Bishkek.

«A 77-year-old man died in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. A 55-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital. A 68-year-old man died in the Kyzyl-Kiya Territorial Hospital,» Ainura Akmatova told.

She added that 42 people have died from community-acquired pneumonia.