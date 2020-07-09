13:17
USD 78.03
EUR 88.01
RUB 1.10
English

Four people die from COVID-19, 42 - from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Four people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, one person died from COVID-19 in Bishkek.

«A 77-year-old man died in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. A 55-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital. A 68-year-old man died in the Kyzyl-Kiya Territorial Hospital,» Ainura Akmatova told.

She added that 42 people have died from community-acquired pneumonia.
link: https://24.kg/english/158848/
views: 197
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12 million people globally
At least 361 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8,847 in total
70 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Mayor of Kara-Balta city gives his official car to doctors
Issyk-Kul district closes for 10-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 threat
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Minister of Health and his deputy get infected
About 16,422 specialists trained in fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
Aichurek Central Department Store in Bishkek to be closed from tomorrow
983 more places for COVID-19, pneumonia patients deployed in Bishkek
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
9 July, Thursday
12:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12 million...
11:49
Four people die from COVID-19, 42 - from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:43
At least 361 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8,847 in total
11:35
70 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:31
Mayor of Kara-Balta city gives his official car to doctors