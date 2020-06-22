09:16
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suspend work of public reception office

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan suspends the activity of the public reception office. Citizens can enter the building strictly on summons of an investigator with further escort.

The state service noted that the decision was made in connection with a complicated epidemiological situation.

Statements and appeals of citizens will be accepted in electronic form only or via hotline 1955.

The measures were taken to avoid the threat of spread of coronavirus, as well as the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of citizens in contact with the employees of the Financial police.
