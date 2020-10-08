17:12
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov returns to post

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reports that its Chairman, Bakir Tairov, is fulfilling the duties previously assigned to him in the previous regime.

According to its press service, Altynbek Zhumagulov, who has been serving as the acting chairman of the service, returned to the post of the head of the Financial Police department.

«The staff of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, with the support of the people’s movement, will not allow outside interference in the activities of the service,» the state service noted.

Earlier it was reported that Bakir Tairov resigned.
link: https://24.kg/english/168328/
views: 132
Print
Related
Chairman of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan replaced
150,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps confiscated in Chui region
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suspend work of public reception office
House of deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev searched
Financial police employee organizes tax-free import of goods from EAEU
Disciplinary penalties imposed on Financial police employees
Chemicals illegally manufactured and sold in Sokuluk district
New heads of Financial Police appointed
Financial police transfer 4.5 million soms for fighting corruption
Financial police find 75 people hiding from investigation
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
17:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Parliament Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Par...
16:54
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
16:47
Government: All social obligations to population will be fulfilled
16:34
Rallies in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov held in Kara-Suu and Osh
16:25
Rally at Government House: People irate at MPs' inaction