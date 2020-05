At least 3,531 compatriots have been returned to Kyrgyzstan from abroad. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, more than 3,500 Kyrgyzstanis have been brought to the country from April 17 to May 18 with the help of 17 flights and six buses. All of them were placed under observation, coronavirus was confirmed in 124 people.