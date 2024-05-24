15:12
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

About 169 compatriots apply for Meken-Card

A total of 169 compatriots abroad have applied for Meken-Card, 118 of them have already received the document. The Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, said at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, the most applications were received from compatriots from Russia — 67 and Germany — 69.

Meken-Card initiative was launched in March 2023. It is a document of a compatriot with foreign citizenship of state importance. Information about its obtaining can be found on the website of the Ministry of Labor.
link: https://24.kg/english/294926/
views: 121
Print
Related
38 people receive Meken card in Kyrgyzstan
Meken-card: How much will it cost to get it
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting documents for Meken-card
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan announced cost of Meken Card service
Natives of Kyrgyzstan to receive Meken-Card document
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to expand “compatriot" notion
Specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt discuss legal support
Kyrgyzstan introduces status of compatriot with foreign citizenship
Over 3,500 compatriots brought to Kyrgyzstan for month
Moscow simplifies resettlement procedure for compatriots
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
14:59
Earthquake registered in Naryn region Earthquake registered in Naryn region
14:54
Sadyr Japarov: New terrorist threats have recently emerged
14:41
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of special services of CIS member states
14:20
Fines for illegal stay of foreigners to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev