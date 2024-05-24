About 169 compatriots apply for Meken-Card

A total of 169 compatriots abroad have applied for Meken-Card, 118 of them have already received the document. The Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, said at a meeting of Ishenim faction.

According to him, the most applications were received from compatriots from Russia — 67 and Germany — 69.

Meken-Card initiative was launched in March 2023. It is a document of a compatriot with foreign citizenship of state importance. Information about its obtaining can be found on the website of the Ministry of Labor.