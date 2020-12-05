11:18
Specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt discuss legal support

Experts from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt discussed issues of legal support for compatriots. The Russian Center of Science and Culture reported.

According to the center, experts in the field of protecting the rights of Russian compatriots from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt gathered at the online event.

Marat Gatin, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Egypt, and Elena Zhilinskaya, Head of the Center for Legal Protection of Russian Citizens of Abkhazia, told about their experience in legal support of Russian compatriots living abroad.

The head of Nashe Pravo Legal Center of the Association of Guilds of Compatriots of Kyrgyzstan Svetlana Bortsova shared with the meeting participants information on the work of the center in the first half of 2020.
