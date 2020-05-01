12:40
Water level in Kyrgyzstan’s rivers grows significantly due to rains

Rise in water level in most rivers of Kyrgyzstan is registered due to local rains. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

A sharp rise of 22-35 centimeters is observed in Tar and Yassy rivers. The water content of most rivers is increased. It exceeds the norm almost three times in some areas. Moreover, the water content of Zheti-Oguz, Ala-Archa, Chon-Kaiyndy, Besh-Tash and Naryn (upper) rivers exceeds the norm 3.5-4 times.

However, reduced flow of 53-72 percent of the norm is registered in Kurshab, Donguz-Too, Zerger and Ak-Buura rivers.
