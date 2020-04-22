17:56
Kyrgyzstanis ask President to cancel utility payments during quarantine

Kyrgyzstanis sign an electronic petition for one-time payments and cancellation of utility payments. The text was posted on Change.org platform.

According to its authors, forced quarantine has deprived many families of their means of sustenance.

«Citizens have no money to buy food, loans have become an unbearable burden. The whole world is experiencing similar problems that is why governments of developed countries spend huge sums of money to support their citizens and entrepreneurs,» the document says.

Kyrgyzstanis ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not to turn a blind eye to the problems of ordinary citizens and to provide all possible assistance to all citizens without exception.

We ask you to cancel payment of all utilities for the period of quarantine and the state of emergency, provide financial assistance to every citizen, and cancel taxes for individuals until the end of 2020.

Petition addressed to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Recall, a state of emergency and curfew were introduced on March 25 in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region; in Naryn and At-Bashi district — on April 15.
