Change.org petition website blocked in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has blocked change.org petition website, where active citizens collected signatures on various initiatives.

Social media users report that most Internet service providers have blocked access to the website. In particular, at the moment, the resource is blocked for clients of MegaCom and Beeline, as well as Internet providers Aknet and Homeline.

Change.org is a popular platform. Kyrgyzstanis have been actively creating petitions there. The website announced collection of signatures against the bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva on Manipulating Information. There were initiatives in defense of doctors, for abolition of online exams and others.

One of the last was a petition for resignation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
