Civil activists propose to develop e-democracy in Kyrgyzstan. They announced this today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to Dinara Alyaeva, online petitions are not new, but there are no mechanisms to consider and satisfy such forms of civil protest.

«In July this year, a petition from Kyrgyzstanis appeared in Kyrgyzstan on declaring impeachment to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. It was posted on change.org, but the website was blocked for a week. Such petitions meet the needs of society and demonstrate that citizens need such platforms,» Dinara Alyaeva said.

She added that the degree of political problems in the country was very high and it would be good, if there was an opportunity to develop e-democracy. According to the initiators, the authorities must learn to respond to online petitions and resolve promptly the issues reflected in them.

Another participant of the press conference, Rasul Tuleyev, cited Ukraine as an example, where there is a platform for sending electronic petitions and these initiatives are considered without fail. Online appeals exist in other states, in particular in Scotland.

Dinara Alyaeva also noted that a law is needed to oblige the Parliament to consider electronic petitions.