Kyrgyzstanis demand to protect doctors and sign petition

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to protect doctors. A petition was created on change.org.

Authors of the petition noted that the fight against a pandemic in the republic revealed gross violations of the current legislation and constitutional norms by the government represented by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Finance in relation to medical workers and citizens of the country as a whole.

Kyrgyzstanis demand transparency in distribution of grants / loans to combat the pandemic and payment of compensations to healthcare workers with participation of representatives of the civil sector and independent media, and urgent check of violations of articles of the Basic Law by state bodies conducted by the prosecutor’s office.

The Ministry of Health should subsequently develop a code of health protection of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and healthcare workers. «Normative legal acts in the field of healthcare are in a sad condition; there are no mechanisms for implementation of the laws,» the authors stress.

As of today, there are 419 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 79 of them are doctors.